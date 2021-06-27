Aion (AION) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Aion has a market capitalization of $58.31 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,468.63 or 1.00002656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00029027 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00364462 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00729548 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00364394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,697,872 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

