Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321,217 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,966,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $288.54 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

