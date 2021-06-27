Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 333.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $121,479,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

