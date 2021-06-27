Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) versus TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Head-To-Head Review

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) and TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Alberton Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TopBuild has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and TopBuild’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition N/A -10.80% -3.53% TopBuild 9.12% 20.11% 9.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alberton Acquisition and TopBuild, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A TopBuild 1 3 5 0 2.44

TopBuild has a consensus price target of $201.27, indicating a potential upside of 4.84%. Given TopBuild’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TopBuild is more favorable than Alberton Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of TopBuild shares are held by institutional investors. 69.4% of Alberton Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TopBuild shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alberton Acquisition and TopBuild’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition N/A N/A $10,000.00 N/A N/A TopBuild $2.72 billion 2.34 $247.02 million $7.28 26.37

TopBuild has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition.

Summary

TopBuild beats Alberton Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alberton Acquisition Company Profile

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services. The company also provides various services and tools to assist builders in applying the principles of building science to new home construction, which include pre-construction plan reviews, various inspection services, and diagnostic testing; and home energy rating services. It serves single-family homebuilders, single-family custom builders, multi-family builders, commercial general contractors, remodelers, and individual homeowners, as well as insulation contractors, gutter contractors, weatherization contractors, other contractors, dealers, metal building erectors, and modular home builders. The company operates approximately 200 installation branches and 75 distribution centers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Masco SpinCo Corp. and changed its name to TopBuild Corp. in March 2015. TopBuild Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

