Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $184.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $193.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.44.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.