Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.80. Align Technology reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 831.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $11.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

ALGN stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $614.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,206. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $593.11. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $254.69 and a 1-year high of $647.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.