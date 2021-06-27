Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alimera Sciences were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.85. Alimera Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

