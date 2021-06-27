Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,015,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $217,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after acquiring an additional 885,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,429,000 after acquiring an additional 111,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,439,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,384,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

LNT opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.14. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.