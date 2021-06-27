Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 1,038.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,650 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Costamare were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after buying an additional 110,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,223,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 157,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 272,091 shares in the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

CMRE opened at $12.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 136.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.