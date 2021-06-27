AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,879 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 334.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

