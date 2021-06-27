AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 83,949 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 314.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,949 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CommScope worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CommScope by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of COMM opened at $21.34 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

