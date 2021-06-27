AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 19,000 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.