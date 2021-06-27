AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $48,130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Perrigo by 148.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 515,777 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Perrigo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 45.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,160,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,949,000 after purchasing an additional 363,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.88 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

