AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,890 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 19.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Corteva by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $2,278,000. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $3,750,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 601,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after buying an additional 175,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

