AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 27,529 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,529 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.34, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.32 and a 12-month high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

