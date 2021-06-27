AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 34,918 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 34,918 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 17,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 165.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 138,164 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc Lemann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock worth $27,899,495. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.85. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

