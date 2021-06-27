AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 866 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Post by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Post by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of Post stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

