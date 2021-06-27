Altice USA’s (ATUS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 77.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.79.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,698,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,075. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $21.97 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $3,391,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

