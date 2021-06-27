Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

