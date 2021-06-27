Amalgamated Bank Sells 579 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

