Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $185.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $117.24 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

