Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $78.45 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

