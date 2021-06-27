Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.14. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.55 and a 1 year high of $133.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

