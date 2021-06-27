Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Gemsstock Limited

Gemsstock Limited boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 7.7% of Gemsstock Limited’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gemsstock Limited’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,316.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.