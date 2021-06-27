Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,316.97. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

