Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510,532 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ameren worth $45,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Shares of AEE opened at $81.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

