American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.43. American Eagle Outfitters posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,866.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,976,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,575. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,560 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,044. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $68,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after buying an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

