Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 336,873 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and sold 137,725 shares worth $1,393,381. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.