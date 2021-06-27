Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 105.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,231,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,053 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Amphenol worth $81,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.