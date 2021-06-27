Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADI. Truist Securities cut their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.78.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $167.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.56. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,449.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

