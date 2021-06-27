Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,648,000 after acquiring an additional 586,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after buying an additional 1,617,882 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,608,000 after buying an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,932,000 after buying an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.