Analysts Anticipate Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.20. Citrix Systems posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.89.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,803 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,738 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 187,061 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

