Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $591.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post sales of $591.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $626.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $88.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 569.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of LBRT opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 3.14.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $169,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,844,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,522,592.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,553,096 shares of company stock valued at $190,439,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

