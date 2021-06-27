Analysts Anticipate Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

XM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In other Qualtrics International news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XM stock opened at $37.64 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion and a PE ratio of -58.81.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

