Analysts Expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.13). Arcimoto reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $15.62. 6,828,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,016. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $558.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.48. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcimoto by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

