Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.38. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,442,976 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $32,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH opened at $87.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

