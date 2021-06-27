Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.78. Brinker International reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 289.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens cut their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE EAT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.14. 2,422,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,176. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,958.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.19.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

