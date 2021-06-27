Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($1.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $10.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.67. 5,736,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.31.

In related news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,554,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,038,000 after purchasing an additional 129,845 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

