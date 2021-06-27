Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. NextGen Healthcare also reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after acquiring an additional 541,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after purchasing an additional 104,454 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

