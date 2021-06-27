Analysts Set Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Price Target at €3.27

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €3.27 ($3.84).

Several research firms have weighed in on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.32 ($5.08) on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €4.61.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.