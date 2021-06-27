Analysts Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target at $259.50

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TEAM stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.69. 1,034,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.73. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $272.13. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of -75.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,576,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,271 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,361,000 after buying an additional 384,618 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,170,000 after buying an additional 240,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

