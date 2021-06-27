Analysts Set Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) PT at $15.20

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,621,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 778,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 402,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,191,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,216. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $254.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

