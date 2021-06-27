Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target at $94.75

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

