Analyzing 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

2U has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

90.3% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of 2U shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 2U and Citrix Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $774.53 million 3.90 -$216.48 million ($2.17) -18.70 Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 4.45 $504.45 million $4.17 27.81

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 2U and Citrix Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 4 7 0 2.64 Citrix Systems 1 2 4 0 2.43

2U presently has a consensus price target of $55.11, suggesting a potential upside of 35.81%. Citrix Systems has a consensus price target of $165.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.72%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than 2U.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -24.29% -15.75% -9.32% Citrix Systems 13.11% 547.90% 8.94%

Summary

Citrix Systems beats 2U on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs. This segment targets students seeking an undergraduate or graduate degree. The Alternative Credential segment offers online short courses, and technical and skills-based boot camps through nonprofit colleges and universities. This segment targets students seeking to reskill or upskill through shorter duration and lower-priced offerings. It also provides 2UOS, a platform that provides front-end and back-end cloud-based SaaS technology and technology-enabled services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides networking products comprising Citrix ADC, an application delivery controller and load balancing solution for web, traditional and cloud-native applications; and Citrix SD-WAN, a WAN Edge solution that delivers flexible, automated, secure connectivity and performance for the workspace. In addition, the company offers customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

