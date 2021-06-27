Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Purchases £6,130.08 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,966.50 ($38.76) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,342.19. The company has a market capitalization of £40.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,689.43 ($22.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,450 ($45.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,177 ($41.51).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

