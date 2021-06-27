APN Convenience Retail REIT to Issue Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:AQR)

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0547 per share on Sunday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About APN Convenience Retail REIT

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX code: AQR) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns high quality Australian service stations and convenience retail assets. The Fund's portfolio of 79 properties valued at approximately $445 million, is predominantly located on Australia's eastern seaboard and is leased to leading Australian and international convenience retail tenants.

