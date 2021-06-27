Apollo Management Holdings Gp, Sells 475,304 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $8,208,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $38,132,691.03.

On Monday, June 21st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 126,099 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $2,245,823.19.

On Thursday, June 17th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 149,429 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,603,053.18.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $1,593,972.72.

On Friday, June 11th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $1,422,136.28.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 91,298 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,516,459.78.

On Monday, June 7th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 97,773 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,256.65.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 78,641 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,208,712.17.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44.

NYSE:TALO opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.33. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.09.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

