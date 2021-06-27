Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Analysts expect that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce $77.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $78.00 million. Appian posted sales of $66.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $354.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $354.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $411.46 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $3.78 on Friday, reaching $139.51. 922,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,761. Appian has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.71.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Appian by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth about $77,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

