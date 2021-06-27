ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €31.00 by Nord/LB

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €31.00 ($36.47) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.84 ($38.63).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

