ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €31.00 by Nord/LB

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €31.00 ($36.47) target price from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.84 ($38.63).

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.