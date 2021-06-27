ArGo (ARGO) Price Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. ArGo has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $4,687.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArGo has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One ArGo coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArGo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00586727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036848 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

ArGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.